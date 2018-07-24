Corker: Threat to Revoke Security Clearances ‘a Banana Republic Kind of Thing’

Tuesday on MSNBC, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) reacted to the Trump administration considering whether or not to remove the security clearance of former top Obama-era intelligence and national security officials.

He called it “a banana republic kind of thing.”

Corker said, “I can’t even believe that somebody at the White House thought up something like this. I mean, when you’re going to start taking retribution against people who are your political enemies in this manner, that’s the kind of thing that happens in Venezuela, where I was just recently. You just don’t do that. I can’t believe they even allowed it to be aired, to be honest. I mean, it’s a banana republic kind of thing.”

