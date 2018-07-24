Giuliani: Cohen’s ‘Going To Be Disbarred’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Trump legal team member Rudy Giuliani reacted to the Trump-Cohen tape release by stating it is “outrageous” that Michael Cohen would tape Donald Trump without Trump’s knowledge, labeled Cohen a “pariah” within the legal profession, and predicted Cohen will be disbarred.

Giuliani said, “[F]irst of all, the major point is, it’s outrageous that someone would tape his client surreptitiously.”

He later added, “The first thing that happens is, this guy’s going to be disbarred. I mean, it’s ridiculous. He’s a pariah to the legal profession.”

