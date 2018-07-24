GOP Sen Lankford: ‘No Reason’ for Someone Out of the Administration to Have Access to Classified Info

. @SenatorLankford : “You’re out of the administration, there’s not any reason for you to get access to classified documents anymore.” pic.twitter.com/3ElJ1uKu20

Tuesday, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) weighed in on the White House debating revoking security clearance from people in the Obama administration, saying “there’s no reason” for someone no longer in the position to have access to classified information.

“You’re out of the administration, there’s not any reason for you to get access to classified documents anymore,” Lankford said on “Fox & Friends.”

He continued, “When you’re in the administration, whatever administration that may be, it’s a need-to-know, you go through the information, you’ve got clearance, you access it. Once you’re out of the administration there’s no reason to have access to that information.”

