Hannity: ‘Jeff Sessions, Where Are You Tonight? Your Nation Needs You to Do Your Job’

During his Monday opening monologue for “Hannity” on Fox News Channel, Sean Hannity sounded off on the unverified Russia dossier that made up a large part of the FISA application, which Hannity deemed “a sad chapter in American history.”

“Your federal government has been using opposition research to spy on a political campaign,” Hannity stated. “This should rock the soul of every American in the country.”

Hannity said the dossier, full of “Russian lies,” was opposition research paid for by Hillary Clinton.

“This is what happens in banana republics,” he later added.

Hannity went on to call on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to do his job.

“Jeff Sessions, where are you tonight? Your nation needs you to do your job tonight,” he said.

