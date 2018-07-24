Jeffries: Trump ‘Often Fancies Himself’ as a Monarch or Dictator

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) stated that President Trump “often fancies himself” as a monarch or dictator.

Jeffries said that the White House’s statement about taking away the security clearances of multiple former officials “is not innocent behavior. This is behavior that undermines the very fabric of our democracy, the notion that we have separate and co-equal branches of government, that there are checks and balances, that a president is not a monarch or a dictator, notwithstanding the fact that Donald Trump often fancies himself in that fashion.”

