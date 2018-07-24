McConnell: Ryan and I Have ‘Made It Clear That Putin Will Not Be Welcome’ at the Capitol

Senate Majority Leader McConnell: "The Speaker and I have made it clear that Putin will not be welcome up here at the Capitol." pic.twitter.com/xsN8VtyO6t

While speaking to reporters at a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that both he and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) “have made it clear” that Vladimir Putin “will not be welcome” in the Capitol.

McConnell was asked by one of the reporters about the merits of the White House’s invitation to Putin to visit the US.

McConnell said, “Well, I can only speak for the Congress. The speaker and I have made it clear that Putin will not be welcome up here at the Capitol.”

