Paul: We Shouldn’t Reveal Secrets to People Who Call President ‘Treasonous’

Senator @RandPaul : "I don't think we should reveal secrets to people who are calling the commander in chief 'treasonous.'" #TheStory https://t.co/OPIxSSpPsJ pic.twitter.com/d4tz0niL7b

Rand Paul doubled down on his tweet calling for former CIA Director John Brennan’s security clearance to be revoked, saying Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story” that anybody who says the president is “treasonous” should not be fed secretive information.

Today I will meet with the President and I will ask him to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

“I don’t think we should reveal secrets to people who are calling the commander in chief ‘treasonous,'” Paul told host Martha MacCallum. “I don’t think there’s many people in America who are going to disagree with that judgment.”

