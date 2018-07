Tuesday at his weekly press conference, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) said the Trump administration considering whether to remove the security clearance of former top Obama-era intelligence and national security officials was “trolling.”

Ryan said, “This is something that’s in the purview of the executive branch. I think some of these people already lost clearances. It is not really in our purview.”

He added, “I think he is just trolling people.”

