Sen Warren: Trump ‘Is Not Serving the Interests of the United States’

Tuesday during an interview with CNBC’s John Harwood, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump was “not serving the interests of the United States of America.”

Warren said, “The behavior of the president is deeply problematic. The reason for that is he puts us in a very different place internationally. He attacks our allies and cuddles up to dictators. And by attacking our allies he is not only distancing us from them, he also is basically teaching our allies they can go on without us. Does the dollar have to be the reserve currency? You know that is of enormous value to America, but if you have a unstable leader, everybody else starts to back up and say, ‘Wait a minute, I want to rethink that.'”

She added, “All I can do is measure what he does. When he stands up and attacks our intelligence agencies and attacks our law enforcement officers and then defends a country that has launched a cyber attack on the United States, and indeed seems to go wink, wink, nod, nod, then boy, he is not serving the interests of the United States of America.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN