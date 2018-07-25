FNC’s Baier on CNN Reporter Blocked from Event: ‘Fox Stands Firmly with CNN’

"As a member of the white house press pool, FOX stands firmly with CNN on this issue of access" pic.twitter.com/Pv75Cs3a6l

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” host Bret Baier reacted to the White House blocking CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins from an event on Wednesday by stating that Fox “stands firmly with CNN on this issue of access.”

After reading from CNN’s statement on the matter, where the network defended Collins, Baier said, “As a member of the White House press pool, Fox stands firmly with CNN on this issue of access.”

Baier also took to Twitter to reiterate his sentiment.

As a member of the White House Press pool- @FoxNews stands firmly with @CNN on this issue and the issue of access https://t.co/TFwfLQtP9h — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) July 25, 2018

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett