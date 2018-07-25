Harris: Trump-Cohen Tape ‘Certainly Raises Questions’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) stated that she expects federal investigators are looking at the Michael Cohen-Trump tape and the tape “certainly raises questions that should be answered.”

Harris said, “I would expect and anticipate that federal investigators are looking into it to figure out, what exactly happened, and has there been a violation of any laws that relate to campaign ethics or any other laws.”

Harris was then asked, “Do you think that it raises legal problems for the president?”

She responded, “I think it certainly raises questions that should be answered.”

