Max Boot: President Trump ‘a Master of Propaganda’

Columnist Max Boot labeled President Donald Trump “a master of propaganda” Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“You’ve been talking about how Orwellian this is, and I think that is the right word. Remember that Big Brother strategy was ‘he who controls the past controls the future,'” Boot said of the White House not including in their official transcript Russia President Vladimir Putin saying he wanted Trump to be elected president.

Boot pointed out how “ridiculous” it is Trump supporters now believe the Trump-Putin summit was a success, how they see NATO in a poor light and that the Robert Mueller investigation is a “witch hunt.”

He stated, “Donald Trump is actually a master of propaganda, and he realizes that by saying this over and over and over again. He’s pounding it into the brains of his base, no matter how false it is.”

