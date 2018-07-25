Menendez: Trump-Cohen Tape ‘Goes to Show an Administration That Is Not Transparent’

Democratic @SenatorMenendez on the secret Cohen-Trump recording: "Above all, it just goes to show an administration that is not transparent" https://t.co/QbcEqJGA3g pic.twitter.com/6ArSCohPqv

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) stated that the Trump-Cohen tape shows an administration that lacks transparency.

Menendez said, “Well, it appears that the president knew what the whole transaction was about. It appears that this is not an unusual transaction, from the language that’s used, in terms of how much you have to pay, 150. But above all, it just goes to show an administration that is not transparent, wasn’t transparent during the course of the election, and what I worry about, isn’t very transparent now, as we deal with an administration that, six weeks after North Korea, we still don’t know anything about what truly transpired, two hours plus with Vladimir Putin alone, we don’t know what transpired.”

