Tim Kaine: Trump Is Getting ‘Very Nervous’, ‘Panicking’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said President Donald Trump’s recent tweet about Russia potentially helping Democrats proves he is “panicking about something right now.”

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump!

Partial transcript as follows:

MITCHELL: I want to ask you about Russia, because the president tweeted yesterday, “I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming election, based on the fact that no president has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats, they definitely don’t want Trump.” your reaction to that?

KAINE: Andrea, I think the whole world saw Vladimir Putin stand on a stage last week and say, of course we wanted President Trump to be elected president. I mean, he is being very blunt in telling the world that what they wanted was President Trump to be president. So what you now have is the combined weight of the intelligence community and Vladimir Putin all saying, yeah, you’re right, we wanted Trump to be president. So this tweet yesterday suggesting that he’s been tough on Russia? Give me a break. That Russia will help the Democrats? He’s getting very, very nervous about something. It might be the mueller investigation. It might be the notion that the midterms will go badly for him. But this is a president who is panicking about something right now. And that’s what that tweet should tell us.