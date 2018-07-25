Watch: Breitbart’s Aaron Klein Calls Out Phony Leftist Outrage Over Trump Playboy Claims

NEW YORK — In a panel discussion on Israel’s i24NEWS (video above), Breitbart Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter Aaron Klein called out what he described as phony outrage among the American left, including the news media, over recent claims involving President Donald Trump and a former Playboy model.

Pointing out that ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal’s claims center on an alleged consensual sexual affair, Klein argued many of Trump’s critics were largely silent when President Bill Clinton was repeatedly accused of sexually assaulting women.

Klein further noted that the left “suddenly cares about campaign finance law,” while failing to raise legitimate questions about possible financial improprieties involving the Clinton Foundation.

Stated Klein: “This entire thing is just blowing smoke at an issue that the American public doesn’t care about. The left suddenly is outraged that Donald Trump allegedly had consensual affairs in the past? Really? The same left that basically glorifies the objectification of women in Hollywood.”

He continued:

I mean, where were they during the Clinton years, where we had serious accusations against Bill Clinton. I mean, we are talking about Juanita Broaddrick, who says that she was raped twice in a hotel room and then Bill Clinton bit her lip, left her bleeding. We’re talking about Kathleen Willey, who says that she was sexually assaulted. The media ignored it. Intimidated afterwards by the Clintons. The media ignored it. And we are also supposed to believe that the media suddenly cares about campaign finance law here? Which by the way in this case wasn’t even broken. What about the Clinton Foundation?

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Klein, reporting at Breitbart News, conducted a series of exclusive interviews with Clinton’s accusers, including Broaddrick, Willey, and Paula Jones. Former Arkansas reporter Leslie Millwee first went public with her sexual assault allegations against Clinton in a video interview with Klein at Breitbart News.

Yesterday, an audio recording of Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was leaked to the news media in which the two men purportedly discussed ideas for purchasing the story rights for McDougal’s claim that she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Trump responded on Twitter by questioning Cohen’s tactics in recording the conversation, and asked, “Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things?”

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Longtime Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz characterized the tape as a “big deal about nothing,” adding that Cohen “shouldn’t have recorded this.”

“The end result is no payments were made, no cash was given,” Dershowitz told Fox News. “There’s no crime here. There’s no impeachable offense here.”