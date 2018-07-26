Chuck Todd: Would Republicans Rather Win with Putin’s Help or Lose Without It?

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd posed a “provocative” question to his panel during a Senate committee hearing featuring testimony from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the Trump administration’s relationship with the Russian government.

Todd asked if the GOP would rather win with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s help or lose without it.

“[Pompeo] is testifying for the first time since last week’s — I don’t know what you call it,” he said. “Don’t call it a summit, call it a meeting, but it was a PR disaster, between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. The incredible fallout from that meeting, summit, whatever, continues to escalate to the point where we’re starting tonight’s show with a question facing Republicans that shows you just how far the party has moved under President Trump. And that question is would Republicans rather win with Putin’s help or lose without it? It’s a provocative question, we know. But so far in this hearing Pompeo has been defiant and he claims this president has a clear-eyed view of the Russian threat.”

