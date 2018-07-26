Matthews: Trump Says ‘Can I Sit on Your Lap?’ To Putin

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” host Chris Matthews contrasted President Trump with President Reagan by stating that while Putin said, “Trust, but verify.” Trump asks Putin if he can sit on his lap.

Matthews said, “He [Reagan] was a popular, successful president. He said to Gorbachev, the head of the then-Soviet Union, ‘Trust, but verify.’ Trump says to Putin, can I sit on your lap?”

Matthews later wondered how far you can take “the fact that if you like Trump, you go along with all of his crap? And it is crap.”

