MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Jim Jordan Is a ‘Joke’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace said Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) was a “joke” for his efforts to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Panelist Charlie Sykes said, “This, the distraction. What is really striking about this is that this is not just a hack job, it is an embarrassing hack job. It is filled with factual errors. Its legal argument is laughable. You would think if, in fact, they wanted to go through the motions of doing something like this, they would come up with something that is not this laugh-out-loud incompetent.”

Wallace interjected, “Have you met Jim Jordan? This is exactly what Jim Jordan would present. He’s a joke.”

Sykes replied, “He is a joke. Whatever was left of his reputation has been shredded on as he launches his campaign.”

Sykes said, “Doesn’t he have a staff? Isn’t the job of the staff—if your boss is a moron, isn’t the job of your staff to protect you from going from out in public and confirming that you’re a moron?”

Wallace said, “I think it’s worse than being a moron. This is disgracing and debasing the Republicans in the House.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN