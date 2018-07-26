Paul Ryan: ‘I Do Not’ Support the Impeachment of Rod Rosenstein

Thursday at his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said he did not support House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) efforts to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Ryand said, “Do I support impeachment of Rod Rosenstein? No, I do not.”

He continued, “I do not for a number of reasons. First, I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process or with this term. Number one. Number two, I don’t think that this rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors, a really high standard. Number three, involved, have been getting a lot of compliance from DOJ on the document request. We do not have full compliance, and we have to get full compliance. But we’ve been making tremendous progress to that point.”

He added, “It would derail or largely delay a big part of our agenda.”

