Pelosi: Jordan Impeaching Rosenstein to Distract from Ohio Sex Abuse Scandal

Thursday at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said House Freedom Caucus leaders Reps. Mark Meadows (R-NC) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) efforts to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was an attempt to distract from allegations he ignored sexual abuse while he was a wrestling coach Ohio State University.

Pelosi said, “Well I don’t know, but what I’ve heard is Jim Jordan wants to take attention away from the scrutiny that he is under in Ohio, that could be a part of it.”

She added, “The fact that truth and fact and data and evidence have never been something that the Republicans have sought or based through decision making on, so if they would want to hurt Rosenstein so that they could hurt the Mueller investigation. But hopefully saner minds will prevail on the Republican side. And they won’t bring this up. If they did, we welcome their voting on undermining our democracy.”

