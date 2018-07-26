Pelosi on Rosenstein Impeachment: ‘Republicans Have No Shame,’ They Will Pay a Price

Thursday at her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said House Republicans efforts to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein was evidence that they “have no shame.”

Pelosi said, “The fact that truth and fact and data and evidence have never been something that the Republicans have sought or based through decision making on, so if they would want to hurt Rosenstein so that they could hurt the Mueller investigation. But hopefully saner minds will prevail on the Republican side. And they won’t bring this up. If they did, we welcome their voting on undermining our democracy.”

She added, “Just when you think you have seen it all, Republicans have no shame that they would go to a place where the would undermine our judicial system. The fact — well its a statement. What they’re making is a statement: Trump is above the law. It’s a sad.thing. Again if they bring it up they have a price to pay for going that route.”

