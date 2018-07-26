Sessions: I Have ‘Highest Confidence’ in Rosenstein, I’d Like Congress to Focus on ‘Legal Challenges’

Attorney General Jeff Sessions: "My deputy, Rod Rosenstein, is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him." pic.twitter.com/4vwB7ASvps

While speaking on Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions expressed “the highest confidence” in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and praised him as “highly capable.” He also urged Congress to focus on “legal challenges” like immigration.

Sessions said, “My deputy, Rod Rosenstein, is highly capable. I have the highest confidence in him. You probably know, not only did he go to the Wharton School of business, but he graduated from Harvard right here in this area.”

He added, “So, what I would like Congress to do is to focus on some of the legal challenges that are out there. We need Congress to deal with the immigration question.”

