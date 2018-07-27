GOP Rep Gaetz Rips House Republican Leadership for Opposition to Rosenstein Impeachment — ‘Not Very Bold People’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was not a “bold,” person because he was opposed to an effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

On the House’s requests for Justice Department documents, Gaetz said, “There are conflicts of interest everywhere. In more than a year now we haven’t gotten the answers from Rod Rosenstein that we would expect and I think it’s time for him to be fired or impeached.”

When asked why House members seeking impeachment are getting the pushback from leadership, Gaetz said, “They are not very bold people when it comes to oversight. We continue to set deadlines, and we allow the deadlines to lapse and make concessions and set deadlines and have more meetings. I’m pretty new to the Congress, but that just seems like low energy oversight to me. I think if the Democrats took over the Congress they would say the documents will be produced by noon and or your impeachment will begin at 12:01. So I would like to see us have a little more vigor in the oversight that is very important to protect the American people.”

