Meghan McCain: Roseanne ‘Is Every Gross Stereotype’ of Trump Supporters

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain said former sitcom star Roseanne Barr was “every gross stereotype” of Trump supporters and Republicans.

While the panel was discussing the racist tweet that ended the “Roseanne” show, co-host Meghan McCain said, “I understand everything you’re saying about forgiveness, but I’m a Republican on ‘The View,’ and every day I come on here trying to tell people about Trump supporters and Republicans we are nuanced, it’s not just one blanket thing and I was so excited when this show came on and I liked it because I thought it was a reflection of the middle of the country. The problem I have right now is Roseanne is every gross stereotype, I’m trying to get people away from, her tweets and the incendiary things she said about Jewish people, and Valerie Jarrett. It’s hard for me to come back, and it’s not about forgiveness. I don’t want her to be associated with the Republican Party in any way.”

She continued, “She dressed up like Hitler with cookies that looked like Jewish people from the ovens. That’s not a kind person that would do something like that.”

She added, “I want her to stay the hell out of my lane in Republican politics.”

