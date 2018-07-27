Schiff: If Cohen Claim Is True, It ‘Brings the Issue of Collusion or Conspiracy’ to Trump’s Feet

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) stated that if Michael Cohen’s reported claim that President Trump knew of the Donald Trump Jr.-Russia meeting, “it effectively brings the issue of collusion or conspiracy right to the president’s feet.”

Schiff said, “Well, it is quite a bombshell. If it’s true and if it can be corroborated, it would mean that the president was willing, personally, to accept Russian help during the campaign. It would certainly inform why he made those cryptic comments that same week that he was going to share information about Hillary Clinton that the public didn’t know at that point. So, it effectively brings the issue of collusion or conspiracy right to the president’s feet. But it’s also significant because it would mean that the president’s son lied about it under oath. And there, this issue is, did the president have any role in that false testimony before Congress? So, there’s another important issue there, in terms of whether perjury was committed, whether subornation of perjury was committed. This opens up a whole host of questions that Bob Mueller will need to get to the bottom of.”

