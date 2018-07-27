Swalwell: ‘We Always Knew’ Trump Knew About Trump Jr. Meeting

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that Michael Cohen saying that President Trump knew about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians is “like telling us that the sun sets in the west. We always knew that Donald Trump knew about the meeting.”

Swalwell said, “[W]hen I hear Michael Cohen, through these sources, say that Donald Trump knew about the meeting, that’s like telling us that the sun sets in the west. We always knew that Donald Trump knew about the meeting. Because all of the evidence suggested that. He was very close with the family that had asked Donald Trump Jr. to set up the meeting. He was one floor above where the meeting took place. Donald Trump, Jr. and his father talked about Donald Trump, Jr.’s work on behalf of the campaign throughout…the campaign. And of course, there were the actions Donald Trump took after the meeting was exposed in his efforts to try and cover up the meeting by trying to dictate the statement that Donald Trump, Jr. gave to the press. So, it’s not really a surprise, but now is the time for Michael Cohen to cooperate with Bob Mueller. And if this was a real investigation on the House side, we would be bringing Michael Cohen and Donald Trump, Jr. back in. But, unfortunately, the Republicans prematurely and irresponsibly ended our investigation.”

