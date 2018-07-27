Watch: Group of Kids Return Wallet with $700 Inside

Three Colorado kids are now viral Internet sensations given their decision to do the right thing.

According to a report from Philadelphia affiliate WPVI, 13-year-old Haylie Wenke, her 6-year-old brother Reagan and another friend found a wallet with $700 in a driveway outside of an Aurora, CO home while they were riding their bikes.

Immediately, they decided to return the wallet.

“We found your wallet outside of your car, and we just thought we would give it back to you,” Wenke is seen saying, which was caught on a front-door surveillance camera. “I’m going to put it over here, so no takes any money. You’re welcome. Thank you.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo