Dem Rep Dingell: There Would Be ‘Human Outcry Like None You’ve Seen’ if GOP Tries to Interfere with Mueller

On Saturday’s “MSNBC Live,” Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI) commented on the push in the House to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein by stating, “you would see human outcry like none you’ve seen yet, and there’s been a lot of it, if they were to try to intervene in this investigation.”

Dingell said, “I think we need to let Mueller do his job. As I’m wandering the country and the district, people are — we need it to be a fair investigation. I think we shouldn’t let the media or others run the investigation, but we need to let him do his job. And I think the move in the House of Representatives to try to impeach the deputy attorney general to try to interfere with this investigation, even Republicans wouldn’t go along with that. And I think you would see human outcry like none you’ve seen yet, and there’s been a lot of it, if they were to try to intervene in this investigation.”

