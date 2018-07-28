Dershowitz: Trump-Cohen Tape ‘Must Be Subjected to Forensic Analysis’

During Saturday’s “Justice” with Jeanine Pirro, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz shared his reaction to the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Dershowitz said the tape should be “subjected to forensic analysis” to determine why it was cut short at a particular point.

“All I know is this tape must be subjected to forensic analysis,” Dershowitz told Pirro. “We must stretch the words to find out what exactly the president said, what the context was, and most important, why it ended at a particular point. Was that a decision made by Mr. Cohen to end it there? Was it erased because he said things that were exculpatory? We need to know the entire context of the tape if the tape needs anything. By the way, the tape does not contain any evidence of crimes.”

