Giuliani Tells Fox News ‘Somebody Played Around’ with Recording of Trump and Michael Cohen

President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called into Saturday’s “Justice” on Fox News Channel to discuss the tape lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded of himself and his then-client Donald Trump discussing a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Per “Justice” host Jeanine Pirro, Giuliani told Fox News “somebody played around” with the tape.

The former New York mayor said on the show it has been “determined” the video was “tampered with” to “obscure” something from the tape that would hurt Cohen.

“[W]e have determined the fact that [Cohen] tampered with the tape in the sense that he abruptly, mid-conversation, turned it off,” Giuliani told Pirro. “Now, we know he didn’t do that for a good reason.”

He later stated, “I think they put it out because they wanted the doctored version to obscure whatever else might be on that tape. I’m sure it’ll be good for us. … We can draw an inference from that — that it was favorable to us because of the way in which he was deceiving us.”

