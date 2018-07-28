GOP Rep DeSantis: Paul Ryan Stopping Rosenstein Impeachment

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Justice,” Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) acknowledged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) was to blame for preventing the initiation of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s impeachment.

Host Jeanine Pirro said to DeSantis, “Paul Ryan wouldn’t get on board, and as I understand it, he didn’t want this impeachment to go through, or contempt of Congress. Here is the bottom line: Am I somewhat right about Paul Ryan and the leadership? Because you come on every week and all your friends come on who are Congressmen, and you are trying to do it. Somebody is stopping you. Who is stopping you?”

“I think the leadership was definitely opposed to the Rosenstein resolution,” DeSantis responded.

“Leadership as in Paul Ryan,” Pirro replied. “Say his name.”

DeSantis agreed, saying, “Absolutely, I think the speaker was opposed to it. Now, getting some of this stuff short of that — I think that could be done, and I just don’t know why that hasn’t happened yet.”

