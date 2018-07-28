Issa: ‘Nobody’s Going To Be Surprised’ if Trump Didn’t Tell ‘Whole Truth’ About Trump Jr. Meeting

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Representative Darrell Issa (R-CA) stated that if President Trump “proven to have not told the whole truth about the fact that campaigns look for dirt, and if someone offers it, you listen to them, nobody’s going to be surprised.”

While discussing media coverage of the economy compared to media coverage of Michael Cohen, Issa said, “a turncoat lawyer, a lawyer who deserves to be disbarred, for a number of his actions, including recording his client clandestinely, makes a much better story than ‘Businessman Makes America Great Again.'”

Host Neil Cavuto then asked if he thought the Cohen stories could take attention away from the economy and hurt GOP momentum.

Issa responded that people who didn’t vote for Trump because they care more about “social issues and the Obama, sort of solutions to everything” than the economy aren’t going to be swayed.

Cavuto then asked, “But what if he’s proven to be a liar, congressman?”

Issa answered, “Well, if he’s proven to have not told the whole truth about the fact that campaigns look for dirt, and if someone offers it, you listen to them, nobody’s going to be surprised. There are some things in politics that you just take for granted.”

Cavuto then cut in, “So, you don’t think this has any long-term impact? He wouldn’t be the first politician, or president for that matter, to maybe misrepresent things.”

Issa responded, “Well, you know, businessmen listen to almost everyone that might be helpful, and by the way, they make pragmatic decisions about how to make bad stories go away.”

Issa further stated that the president “keeps getting back to the important things,” like the economy and national defense.

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett