Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live With Alex Witt,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) declared President Donald Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and his former attorney Michael Cohen all “pathological liars.”

Cohen said, “I think that Michael Cohen, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump have about the same amount of credibility. They all use at best situational ethics but probably more likely they just lie constantly, and they’re all three pathological liars.”

