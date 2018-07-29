Giuliani: Cohen Claim That Trump Knew of Trump Tower Meeting ‘Flat Out Untrue’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, also an attorney for President Donald Trump, said reports that Michael Cohen was claiming that the president had advance knowledge of a meeting between Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election is “just flat out untrue.”

On Michael Cohen’s credibility, Giuliani said, “I found out, as everyone else did that he was surreptitiously recording his clients, which is a disbarrable offense. Obviously if I knew that, I never would have said he was a reputable lawyer, I’d have said he was a scoundrel.”

On the meeting, Giuliani said, “If he taped everything else, why the heck didn’t he tape this?”

He added, “So it’s just flat out untrue. Are you surprised he is lying? I would’ve been surprised back then, but now that I know all this about [Cohen], it seems to me his default position is to lie.”

He added, “He’s done so many despicable things his credibility is not an issue.”

