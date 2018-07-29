VIDEO: Good Samaritans Pull Officer from Wrecked Police Cruiser

A group of Good Samaritans pulled a Chicago police officer from a police cruiser on Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle into a tree, according to a video of the incident.

The Facebook video, posted by witness Kevin Russell, shows a man in a white shirt pulling an officer out of a wrecked police SUV with its airbags deployed following the crash in Chicago’s South Side.

Russell can be heard in the footage rolling his window down to ask if the officer was okay.

Russell said he was driving down the street at the end of his workday on Tuesday when he noticed a police car “flying down the street” to go after a driver coming into the intersection.

Police said the officers inside the vehicle were on their way to a foot chase Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. The officers said they had been traveling northbound on Jeffrey Boulevard in the cruiser with the lights and sirens on when the vehicle crashed into the tree.

The officer driving the vehicle said he was attempting to avoid hitting a vehicle that cut him off in the intersection, CBS Chicago reported.

WGN reported that both officers inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries and had been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man in the video assisting the officer out of the vehicle has not yet been identified.