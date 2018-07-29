GOP Sen Johnson on Trump’s Shutdown Threat: ‘I Don’t Think It Would Be Helpful’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said President Donald Trump’s tweet today threatening a government shutdown if a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was not funded is not “helpful.”

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson joins us this morning from Green Bay. Welcome to the show. Senator, the president-

JOHNSON: Morning Margaret.

BRENNAN: – tweeted this morning that he may shut down the government if he doesn’t get border wall funding. You’re the chair of the Homeland Security Committee. Should we expect a September shutdown?

JOHNSON: Let’s hope not. I think hopefully most of the appropriation bills will actually be passed a little more-a little better prioritization of spending. So I certainly don’t like playing shut down politics.

BRENNAN: And how damaging would that be for Republicans ahead of the November race?

JOHNSON: I don’t think it’d be helpful, so let’s try and avoid it.