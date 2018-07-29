GOP Rep Jordan: We Will ‘Force an Impeachment Vote’ if Rosenstein Doesn’t Hand Over Documents

Sunday, the House Freedom Caucus’ Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” to discuss Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein withholding documents subpoenaed by Congress.

Jordan said he and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) will “force an impeachment vote” if Rosenstein fails to turn over the information.

“If they don’t give us the information that we, as a separate and equal branch of government are entitled to have in order to get answers for the American people, then we will actually call to vote for impeachment of Rod Rosenstein,” Jordan told host John Catsimatidis.

“The House has a constitutional duty to do oversight. If the executive branch isn’t going to do that, people should be held in contempt, people should be impeached. … If they don’t give us the information, Mr. Meadows and myself and others are going to force an impeachment vote at some point,” he added.

