Lindsey Graham: Be ‘Very Suspicious’ of Anything Michael Cohen Is Saying Right Now

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Michael Cohen, the long-time personal attorney for President Donald Trump, could not be trusted because he was “on the hot seat,” and “looking at going to jail.”

Graham said, “You know the one thing about Michael Cohen is I’ve never seen a lawyer behave this way in my entire life, and I’ve been a lawyer most of my adult life. When it comes to Michael Cohen, you should be very suspicious of anything he says. He’s on the hot seat, he’s looking at going to jail, so people like him are subject to making things up.”

He continued, “This idea that he told Trump about the Russia meeting before it happened is, to us, very much new news. So, Mr. Cohen, if you’ve got something new to say, you need to come to Congress and say it under oath.”

He added, “I am tired of having President Trump tried in the media. This is the oddest way to communicate with Mueller, to leak a story to NBC News that you got some new information about the Russia meeting regarding President Trump. I’ve been a lawyer all my adult life, I’ve never seen that work. That’s a media strategy. So I know what Cohen had said in the past about President Trump not knowing anything about this meeting. He is on the record Cohen is. So if you have got something new to say don’t leak it to NBC News you need to come to either the Judiciary Committee, the Intel Committee or both and be willing to say what you are going to say under oath. And to every American, if I were you, I would be very suspicious of Michael Cohen right now.”

