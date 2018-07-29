Maxine Waters: Trump Is ‘Bluffing and Bullying’ on Government Shutdown Over Border Wall

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said President Donald Trump was “bluffing and bullying” with his tweet today threatening a government shutdown if a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was not funded.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Waters said, “You know, this president is a bully and he will try to intimidate all of us. He is not going to shut down anything. As a matter of fact, people will remember that he said he was going to build this wall and he was going to make Mexico pay for the wall. They said they weren’t going to pay for anything. Now he wants the American citizens to pay for this wall. American citizens are not going to pay for this wall, he is not going to shut down the government and we are not going to be intimidated by his bluffing and bullying.”

