Mike Pence Defends White House Banning CNN’s Collins from Event

During “Sunday Morning Futures” on Fox News Channel, Vice President Mike Pence defended the White House’s decision to ban CNN’s Kaitlan Collins from a White House event for asking Donald Trump inappropriate questions, saying the administration will continue to maintain the “decorum that is due at the White House.”

“This administration believes in the freedom of the press, and President Trump and I and our entire administration have provided extraordinary access to the media,” Pence told host Maria Bartiromo. “The president answers so many questions in so many different settings, and I can assure you that we’ll continue to do that, but maintaining the decorum that is due at the White House I think is an issue that we’ll continue to work for.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent