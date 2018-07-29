Mnuchin: Three Percent Economic Growth Possible for ‘4 or 5 Years’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration could sustain economic growth of at least 3 percent for “several years.”

Mnuchin said, “We have been very clear since the campaign, the president’s economic plan always consisted of tax reform, trade relief and regulatory relief. And we said we were going to achieve three percent of higher sustained GDP and that is where we are. The 4 percent, 4.1 was a terrific quarter. But we are very focused on the long-term sustained economic growth, which our plans have hit.”

He added, “We can only project a couple of years in the future, but I think we’re well on this path for several years. I think we definitely are in a period of 4 or 5 years of sustained 3 percent growth at least.”

