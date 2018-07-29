Nunes: ‘We’re Looking at Any Legal Remedies’ Against Twitter for Censoring Conservatives

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said he was looking into “legal remedies” to use against Twitter for “shadow banning,” which resulted in the accounts of some conservatives being harder to find.

Nunes said, “I had no idea what shadow banning even was. For several months, people have been contacting me saying that, ‘Hey I tried to find you on Twitter, I couldn’t find your account. Why is that?'”

He added, “They don’t call it shadow banning but, effectively, we were getting caught up in some type of trap to where people couldn’t see our Twitter feed. I don’t know what Twitter is up to. It sure looks to me like they are censoring people and they ought to stop it. And we’re looking at any legal remedies that we can go through.”

