CNN Legal Analyst: I Would Be Surprised If Mueller ‘Didn’t Conclude the President Obstructed Justice’

Monady on CNN’s “Newsroom,” legal analyst for the network and former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti said President Donald Trump should be “extremely concerned” about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into potential obstruction of justice.

Mariotti said,”I would be extremely concerned if I were the President. I think at this point I would be very surprised if Robert Mueller didn’t conclude that the President obstructed justice. There’s a lot of evidence out there and tweets are just one form of communication.”

He added, “There’s a lot of evidence the President had an intent to obstruct or impede the special counsel’s investigation, and he took more concrete actions than just tweeting. He fired James Comey, he tried to pressure the Attorney General to un-recuse himself, he wasn’t concerned about conflicts of interest in that circumstance. I think those are very concerning and Mueller should be using all of the President’s thoughts and words and actions when evaluating his intent.”

