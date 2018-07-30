Dem Rep Cohen: I Think Kushner and Trump Jr. Will Be Indicted by Mueller

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Wolf,” Representative Steve Cohen (D-TN) predicted that Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. will be indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller and President Trump will respond by issuing pardons.

Cohen said, “I think they’re getting closer to knowing that the truth’s going to come out, that there was activities with the Trump campaign and Russia and releasing those hacks and guiding them to the states and the localities where they came from. Some of that was Jared Kushner’s responsibilities. Some of it was Donald Jr. I think you’re going to probably see indictments of both of those people.”

He added, “I think that’s entirely possible, and then I think the president’s going to go totally off his rocker, not that he’s on it now, and then issue pardons.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett