Dem Rep Lieu: I ‘Welcome’ GOP Bringing Comey to Testify, He Has Story of Trump Trying to Obstruct Justice

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Judiciary Committee member Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) stated he welcomed Republicans on the committee bringing back former FBI Director James Comey to testify before the committee and he welcomes Comey telling “his story of how Trump tried to obstruct justice.”

Lieu said, “You know, there’s a lot of issues that are very pressing, such as, lots of kids who were ripped away from their parents, who have not been reunited yet. And the House Judiciary Committee, controlled by Republicans, wants to talk about Hillary Clinton’s emails. I frankly think that is absurd. I do, however, welcome them bringing Comey back to testify. I think he is a very good witness, and I think he actually provides a lot of information that is not part of the Republican narrative. So, if they want to do that, then they should go ahead and do that. But I think the American people want to move on and talk about other issues.”

He added, “I would welcome Comey testifying under oath in front of the House Judiciary Committee and telling the American people, again, his story of how Trump tried to obstruct justice.”

