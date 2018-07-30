ESPN’s Jalen Rose: ‘Make America Great Again,’ ‘America’s Pastime’ Both Dog Whistles

Monday while discussing athletes having old, racist and anti-gay tweets surface, former NBA star and ESPN “Get Up” co-host Jalen Rose listed off “Make America Great Again” and “America’s pastime” as dog whistles in today’s society.

“The trend besides the fact that all of these are white American men, that most likely grew up in the United States, literally, the offenses of the tweets actually were similar in either they offended gays or they were anti-racial sentiments towards minorities, in particular blacks,” Rose said. “When I see the trend, and I understand certain terms have been used as dog whistles in our society: ‘Make America Great Again,’ ‘America’s pastime.’ And a lot of times that gets overblown, that gets overlooked. And I don’t care that somebody is only quote-unquote 17 years old.”

