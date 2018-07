WOW -- @RudyGiuliani begins @foxandfriends interview by downplaying the significance of collusion. "I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime. Collusion is not a crime." 👀 pic.twitter.com/fD1MdS6T29

President Donald Trump attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani went on “Fox & Friends” Monday to discuss the Michael Cohen tapes, and said that “collusion is not a crime.”

“I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime,” Giuliani stated. “Collusion is not a crime.”

The former New York City mayor maintained Trump is “absolutely innocent” and argued some of the tapes are evidence in his favor.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent