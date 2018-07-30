Brit Hume: Trump Pushing Government Shutdown ‘Is as Dumb an Idea as I Can Imagine’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” network contributor Brit Hume said President Donald Trump’s threat of a government shutdown if a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was not funded was a “dumb” idea.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Hume said, “I think it’s a terrible idea.”

He continued, “Whichever party is deemed responsible for or most enthusiastic about a government shutdown gets the blame. People like government cut down they don’t like it to be shut down and this has been proven time and time again. The last time the Republicans were seen as responsible for a shutdown this was back during the previous administration, it was a shutdown over — I can’t remember now what, yes, over Obamacare —it was a disaster. The Republican Party is standing with the voters plunged to the lowest level in the history of the Gallup poll. When the Democrats were seen responsible a year or so ago was the Schumer shutdown it lasted two days and the Democrats completely capitulated because they saw the handwriting on the wall. It works badly for those deemed responsible.”

He added, “So for the president to trigger something like this with a month to go before the mid-term election is as dumb an idea as I can imagine.”

