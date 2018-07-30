McConnell: Wall Funding Would ‘Probably’ Have to Wait Until After Midterms

This weekend on WHAS Radio, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said border wall funding would “probably” have to wait until after midterms.

Sunday President Donald Trump’s tweet threatening a government shutdown if a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border was not funded.

I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

When asked if wall funding would have to wait until after the midterms, McConnell said, “Probably and that’s something we do have a disagreement on.”

When asked about a government shutdown McConnell said, “No, that’s not going to happen.”

