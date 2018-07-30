Trump: I’m ‘Willing’ to Have Shutdown Over Border, ‘I Have No Red Line’

During a press conference on Monday, President Trump stated that he would be “willing” to shut the government down in order to get “proper border security.” He also said he doesn’t have a “red line,” and he always leaves room for negotiation.

The president was asked, “[A]re you saying that you would be willing to shut the government down in September if it does not fully fund $25 billion worth of your border wall and also deliver all of the immigration priorities that you listed in your tweet, or are you leaving some room for negotiation there?”

Trump responded, “I’ll always leave room for negotiation.”

He added, “We need border security. Border security includes the wall, but it includes many other things. … I would certainly be willing to close it down to get it done. As you know, we are already approving things in various bills, including, we’re going to be taking care of the military. We always put the military and law enforcement very high. But I would be certainly willing to consider a shutdown if we don’t get proper border security.”

He was then asked, “Is the $25 billion a red line for you?”

Trump responded, “I have no red line, unlike President Obama. I just want great border security.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett